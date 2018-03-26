An extension for exceptional measures









In coming weeks, legislators will be considering whether to extend the "extraordinary measures" currently in place to combat gang violence, and which human rights groups have decried for creating cruel, dehumanizing and deadly conditions in El Salvador's overcrowded prisons.

In the penitentiary context, in addition to increase incarceration rates, these measures have resulted in serious violations of the human rights of thousands of persons deprived of their liberty, such as prolonged and indefinite isolation under inhumane conditions, suspension of visits, and forced transfers to separate detainees from their families. Likewise, the adoption of these measures represents serious violations to the due process of the inmates that have led to the arbitrary prolongation of detention. These violations include obstacles to access to legal defense, limited participation in their legal processes and in remote access through videoconferences, and constant suspension of judicial hearings. Of particular concern to the Commission is the information of the Office of the Procurator for the Defense of Human Rights (Procuraduría para la Defensa de Derechos Humanos), which indicates that since the application of the extraordinary measures, and as a result of the inhumane conditions of isolation and confinement, there is an increment of the rates of tuberculosis by 440% and of the consequent number of deaths due to this disease. This entity also highlights the significant increase in complaints submitted which relate to violations of the human rights of persons deprived of liberty.

Instamos a la Asamblea Legislativa del #ElSalvador a no extender las medidas extraordinarias en su version actual y cumplir con las obligaciones internacionales en materia de derechos humanos. March 21, 2018

We urge the El Salvador Legislative Assembly not to extend the extraordinary measures in their current version and comply with international human rights obligations