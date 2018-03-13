A rehabilitation model
El Salvador has many challenges, but there are also examples of what can be accomplished where there is the will and commitment. One such example is League Outfitters, recently featured on the PBS NewsHour. Here is the introduction:
At a garment factory that makes T-shirts bearing the logos of American universities, about a fifth of the workers at high-school dropouts. But if they want to keep their jobs, they'll need to do something about it. Special correspondent Fred De Sam Lazaro reports from El Salvador on the factory turned college pipeline that employs those normally left out of society, including ex-gang members.Watch the report or read the transcript here.
