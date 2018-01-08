Salvadoran TPS recipients lose fight





The administration will notify the Salvadorans they have until Sept. 9, 2019 to leave the United States or find a new way to obtain legal residency, according to a copy of the announcement prepared by the Department of Homeland Security that will be published Monday morning.

The Salvadorans were granted what is known as Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, after a series of earthquakes devastated the country in 2001.

DHS is preparing to announce that Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has decided the conditions in El Salvador have improved significantly since then, ending the original justification for the Salvadorans’ deportation protection, these people said.





One issue is how mixed status families will deal with the loss of TPS. The 195,000 Salvadorans with TPS have approximately the same number of US citizen children who were born in the US after 2001. The Trump administration has shown itself more than willing to break up families and deport parents without regard to status of children. This leaves parents with the agonizing choice of leaving their children in the US, or bringing their US citizen children with them to an uncertain future in El Salvador.









One immediate impact of the decision will be the loss of work authorization for TPS holders on the effective date of the cancellation. This will push these migrants, who had been working openly and paying taxes and social security, back into the shadow informal economy. Their US citizen children will suffer. Their families receiving remittances in El Salvador will suffer. The federal and state governments will lose tax revenue.



People with lawyers will find ways to challenge and delay removal. People without lawyers will find a system which cares little for the fact that they have lived as law abiding residents of the US for 16 or more years.



Thus we will not suddenly see 195,000 Salvadorans arrive at Oscar Arunlfo Romero International Airport one day. Instead, one can anticipate a steadily growing volume of deportations over several years, as the Trump administration adds TPS recipients to the queue, along with asylum seekers, unaccompanied minors, refugees and others.

