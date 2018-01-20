A post-TPS decision reading list
The decision of the Trump administration to cancel Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador and the president's use of the term "shithole" to refer to El Salvador has prompted the appearance of many essays and articles in the past week and a half.
Some authors emphasized the human and economic cost of the TPS decision:
Unsurprisingly, several articles focused on the level of violence in El Salvador.
Some writers emphasized the US role in creating current conditions in El Salvador, going back to US involvement in the country's bloody civil war:
Salvadoran writers gave voice to the thoughts of immigrants:
- The El Salvador Tragedy, Linda Greenhouse, New York Times
- These Women Have Spent Years Cleaning Up After Senators Who Now Want To Deport Them, Dave Jamieson, Huffington Post
- Trump's latest immigration crackdown threatens the economy — both in the US and in El Salvador, Christopher Woody, Business Insider
- Salvadorans forced to return home will face one of the most dangerous places on the planet, Robert Muggah and Isabel de Sola, Los Angeles Times
- Ex-gang members in El Salvador fear more crime if TPS ends, Patrick Oppmann and Natalie Gallón, CNN
- Why Is El Salvador so dangerous? 4 essential reads, Catesby Holmes, The Conversation
- Is Deportation a Death Sentence For Salvadoran Women and Girls?, Xanthe Scharff and Dánae Vílchez, Newsweek
- El Salvador's Worst Shitholes are Made in America, Roberto Lovato, NACLA
- America's Role in El Salvador's Deterioration, Raymond Bonner, The Atlantic
- How it feels when Trump insults your homeland, Claudia Castro Luna, Crosscut
- As Trump ends temporary protections for Salvadorans, this poet writes to humanize the immigrant story, Patty Gorena Morales, PBS NewsHour
- Citizenship for Salvadorans is right for the US, Michael Allison, The Hill
