New reports look at El Salvador's challenges
Two new reports available in English provide extensive looks at the challenges facing El Salvador at the end of 2017.
The International Crisis Group released its report titled El Salvador’s Politics of Perpetual Violence. The paper looks at the domestic security problems in El Salvador and the government's ineffective policies at dealing with the violence.
The Center for Latin American & Latino Studies at American University issued a working paper titled Extending Temporary Status for El Salvador: Country Conditions and U.S. Legal Requirements. The paper is provided in the context of the US government decision on TPS for El Salvador which needs to be made at the beginning of January 2018.
One common theme in both papers -- a call for the US to extend TPS for Salvadorans in order to avoid the possibility of exacerbating an already challenging environment for the country.
