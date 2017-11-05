When gangs and mayors govern together

The Attorney General’s Office insists that Hernández is one of the cases that best illustrates how political power -- in this case, local government -- and the country’s violent gangs formed a mutually beneficial relationship. For the gangs, this relationship brought money, work, free gasoline and even fried chicken. But above all, it brought influence in the municipal government. For Hernández, it brought votes, resources and a stranglehold on power.

The history of Apopa, one of the most important and populated of the suburban municipalities on the edge of the capital San Salvador, is one of the most important chapters in the story of the relations between the Salvadoran political system and the gangs: what they negotiate, what parts of that negotiation become public and what parts do not. It is also a story that has been repeated in other municipalities throughout the country.



There are other ongoing investigations and charges against municipal officials in other locations throughout El Salvador. The temptations, but also the risks, are great for local officials in towns where the gangs may be the real authority controlling life in many neighborhoods.



