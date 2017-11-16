UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Visits El Salvador
Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, visited El Salvador this week. Today he went to the University of Central America as part of the commemoration of the 28th anniversary of the murders of six Jesuit priests, their housekeeper and her daughter by government soldiers. Zeid is the first holder of that position to ever visit El Salvador.
During his visit he met with the president and other senior officials and legislators. He also heard from human rights advocates in the country about their many concerns over extrajudicial killings, LGBTI hate crimes, discrimination and violence against women, and more.
In remarks in the chapel which holds the remains of the murdered Jesuit priests, Zeid spoke of the need for ongoing commitment to human rights and the search for truth, justice, and accountability. Human rights advocates welcomed Zeid's visit to the country as affirmation for their ongoing struggle to advance human rights on the national agenda of the country.
Photos from today's visit by the High Commissioner to the UCA:
