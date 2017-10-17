Tree Chicken for dinner
Preparing live iguanas for dinner on a cooking competition show has generated controversy on social media in El Salvador. From ReMezcla.com:
In Central America, iguanas are also known as "gallinas de palo" or "tree chicken", and can still be found on restaurant menus, not just on Top Chef.
Although the cooking show asserted that it had acquired the iguanas legally and had the necessary permits, the Minister of the Environment in El Salvador was not amused. She responded that her ministry would never have permitted this type of exhibition at a time when they are trying to engage in conservation efforts for the iguana in El Salvador.
The ministry posted this "Save the Iguana" image at the top of its website:
The native iguana in El Salvador is the green iguana. Although the green iguana is not subject to extinction worldwide, in Central and South America it is disappearing from its native habitats as a result of hunting for pets and environmental degradation.
Earlier today, El Salvador's environment ministry and attorney general's office raided an illegal hatchery where they rescued tortoises, iguanas and garrobo lizards.
Viewers were scandalized when Top Chef El Salvador, their local version of the American reality series, prepared live iguanas during primetime television. The show’s four finalists were tasked with slicing the reptiles into original dishes for the judges. While iguanas are a traditional food in El Salvador, it was the graphic nature of the program and the fact that the reptiles are a protected and endangered species that sparked outrage...On top of the broadcast, Top Chef El Salvador took to social media to share photos of the contestants cutting off the tails and skinning the creatures. All of these images have now been deleted.You can watch some of this culinary exhibition here:
Top Chef pensó que cocinar especies amenazadas era algo que su público iba a disfrutar. pic.twitter.com/gx5TP6a6AF— AJ+ Español (@ajplusespanol) October 14, 2017
In Central America, iguanas are also known as "gallinas de palo" or "tree chicken", and can still be found on restaurant menus, not just on Top Chef.
The ministry posted this "Save the Iguana" image at the top of its website:
|9 out of 10 die on the way. Don't buy them,
The native iguana in El Salvador is the green iguana. Although the green iguana is not subject to extinction worldwide, in Central and South America it is disappearing from its native habitats as a result of hunting for pets and environmental degradation.
Earlier today, El Salvador's environment ministry and attorney general's office raided an illegal hatchery where they rescued tortoises, iguanas and garrobo lizards.
Comments