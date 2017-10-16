Nayib Bukele announces run for president in 2019
After being expelled from the FMLN, Nayib Bukele has decided to run for president of El Salvador in 2019. In a 20 minute discourse on Facebook Live Sunday night, Bukele announced that he will not fight the expulsion in the courts, but will instead form a new political movement to achieve the presidency. Bukele spent much of his time talking about his roots in the FMLN and his father's friendship with Schafik Handal. But Bukele asserted that the FMLN is now controlled by a small leadership group which is corrupt and seeks only to protect its own narrow interests and corruption.
