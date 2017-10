The campaign to save TPS

Given this profile, one might well ask what would be gained by asking almost 200,000 hard-working, tax-paying residents of the US to pack up and return to El Salvador? Yet that seems to be the most likely course by the Trump administration when TPS comes up for expiration or renewal in early 2018. The decision seems to be foreshadowed by the decision by the US to grant a single, final six month extension for Haitian immigrants on TPS with the message they should use the 6 months to prepare to return to Haiti. If ever a country seems to be ill-equipped to receive the return of its migrants, it would seem to be Haiti.

Words from US government officials give no reason for optimism. US Ambassador to El Salvador Jean Manes reminded Salvadorans that the first word of TPS is "temporary" emphasizing that no one should count on TPS being extended indefinitely. In an interview with Univsion in June, then DHS Secretary John Kelly stated that TPS was never intended to last until a country like El Salvador was "rebuilt, rich, everyone is happy and there is zero % unemployment." Kelly went on to state that prior persons in his position had not done their job when they had simply granted automatic extensions to TPS, because the status is supposed to be temporary.Another reason to doubt Trump will extend TPS looks at the fact that 80% of the beneficiaries with TPS are from the Central American countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua. Currently, the gangs of Central America, particularly MS-13, are Trump's favorite demon when stirring up fear of migration over the US southern border. It seems unlikely that Trump would grant an immigration benefit to a region he has so denigrated in his public statements, notwithstanding the fact that TPS holders are law-abiding, non-gang-members who would be at serious risk from the gangs if forced to return home.Despite the uphill battle, the government of El Salvador and immigrant groups are making an all out effort to get Congress and the administration to allow TPS holders to convert their status to permanent residency, or, at a minimum, to grant another 18 month extension to the 195,000 Salvadorans with TPS. El Salvador's Foreign Minister, Hugo Martinez, has been meeting with members of the administration and members of Congress trying to persuade them to extend TPS. At the same time, the opposition ARENA party and its allies are already placing the blame for a non-extension of TPS on the friendship of the FMLN with Maduro in Venezuela.Immigrant groups are rallying their members under the hashtag #SaveTPS being used on social media and a website at SaveTPS.com with information on the advocacy effort. Representatives of AlianzaAmericas, a network of of organizations working with Latin American migrant communitiesin the US, were in El Salvador this week meeting with civil society, the press and government officials to discuss the campaign to save TPS.Time is running out. TPS expires for Salvadorans on March 9, 2018 and the administration needs to make a decision by January 2018. However, since TPS of Hondurans and Nicaraguans expires two months earlier, the Trump administration may announce a decision for the whole region in November if not earlier.