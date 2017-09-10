Local tourism in El Salvador

This weekend El Salvador held the Festival of "Pueblos Vivos" at the convention grounds in San Salvador. The event organized by the Ministry of Tourism allows cities and towns and artisans from around the country to show off their local culture, attractions, and artisan work. The event kicked off with a parade of costumed marchers, dancers and musicians from the Salvador del Mundo plaza to the convention grounds.The event showcases the fact that every corner of El Salvador holds treasures, sometimes hidden sometimes not. You may have to ask directions and you might find things don't operate at their scheduled times, but it is always worth the effort.Images from the Festival: