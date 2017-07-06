Reform-minded legislators quit ARENA party





The triggering event for the two legislators was the party's apparent refusal to allow their choices for deputy alternate (diputado suplente) to appear on the ballot for party nominees in the upcoming legislative elections.





The legislators decried the bullying of party leadership and declared that the party's declarations of renewal and reform were just a farce. The party continues to be run by a traditional leadership group for whom ideological purity is paramount. As reported in RevistaFactum

Wright, Valiente and ex-directors of the JRN [ARENA's youth movement] have claimed in chorus that ARENA's rhetoric about a renewal is false. "We are not worried about getting a seat in the legislature, what concerns us is our country, and the truth is that this same concern does not allow us to be part of a deception, and the renewal of which the party has spoken has been a deception for all Salvadorans," Wright said yesterday.

And Juan Valiente seconded it: "The country is in crisis and ARENA seems obsessed with destroying renewal and youth, instead of embracing them. We will not allow them to continue using our names as decorations for the renewal of a party anchored in the practices of the past. "

Juan Valiente (center) and Johnny Wright Sol (right) on Salvadoran TV