The refugees of El Salvador
June 20 has been declared by the United Nations as World Refugee Day. Un Secretary General António Guterres spoke of the need to protect the millions of refugees the world over:
El Salvador is one of the countries at the center of the global refugee crisis with hundreds of thousands of its citizens internally displaced or forced to flee the country for other locations of safety, primarily the US. I have written often here about the crisis of those forced to move by gang violence and persecution in the country, and of the tens of thousands seeking refuge in the US.
On this World Refugee Day, citizens of countries throughout the world must look for ways to advocate for the refugee and for safe places for children to grow and develop free of war and violence.
Don't stop the refugees; stop the wars that produce them. #WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/XfrzZiG6fr— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 20, 2017
