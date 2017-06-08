Centenary of last great eruption of El Boquerón
|San Salvador volcano -- El Boquerón
The 1917 eruption was a flank eruption of the volcano along one fissure. During this eruption, the crater lake inside the Boqueron evaporated and a cinder cone appeared within the crater, christened 'Boqueroncito'. Lava would continue to flow for five months after the initial eruption.
El Diario de Hoy has a collection of historic images of the 1917 eruption at this link. There is a special exhibition regarding the eruption going on now at the Guzman national anthropology museum (MUNA).
|Boqueroncito
Comments