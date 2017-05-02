El Salvador inaugurates largest solar power plant in Central America
In a ceremony today, El Salvador officially inaugurated the largest solar power station in Central America. The plant consists of 320,000 photo-voltaic panels which at peak capacity can provide electricity to serve 150,000 homes.
The plant Providencia Solar is located on the highway between San Salvador and the Costa del Sol, in the municipality of El Rosario in the departament of La Paz. It was built at a cost of $151 million and is operated by the renewable energy company Neoen.
