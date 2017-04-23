Uber may be coming to San Salvador
The ride-sharing service Uber may be coming soon to San Salvador. According to a report in LPG's El Economista, Uber has begun taking applications from potential drivers in the country at the website https://www.uber.com/es-SV/.
Persons interested in becoming drivers will need to have their own car with liability insurance, and a certified clean driving record.
Since the Uber app requires that customers of the service have a credit card to enroll, this will be a service useful only to the middle and upper classes in the country. It will also be interesting to see if the app can acquire acceptance in El Salvador with its high crime rate, and where in my experience most people have a prior relationship with the drivers and taxis they might hire. The cash free transactions of Uber may be attractive to drivers and passengers alike.
