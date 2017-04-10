Palm Sunday celebrations across El Salvador
Sunday was Palm Sunday or Día de los Ramos, and in El Salvador the Catholic faithful filled the streets and churches with colorful celebrations of the start to Holy Week.
Salvadoran media captured images from the day:
ElSalvador.com: images of Palm Sunday celebrations
ElSalvador.com: photo gallery of Catholic youth presenting reenactment of passion of Christ
ElSalvador.com: photo gallery of vendors who harvest palms to sell on Palm Sunday
ContraPunto: photo gallery from festivities in Nahuizalco
Diario1.com: images from different parts of the country
SFTV: images from Zacatecoluca
ElSalvador.com: video of Palm Sunday celebrations
LaPrensa Grafica: video of Palm Sunday celebrations
Comments