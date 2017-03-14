Profile of the Salvadoran consumer
El Salvador's Consumer Protection Office released a Profile of the Salvadoran Consumer this week with a compilation of data from household surveys conducted during 2015. The data offer a number of insights into the economic well-being of families in El Salvador.
Average monthly household income in 2015 in urban areas was $630.14, down from $660.90 in 2013.
Average monthly household income in 2015 in rural areas was $373.96, up from $361.82 in 2013.
Average household spending on food in urban areas was $170.26 and $129.48 in rural areas.
The statistics from the Consumer Profile show the impact of the General Medicine Law which went into effect in 2013. The amount spent by Salvadoran households on drugs immediately dropped 67% in 2013. In 2015, medication spending was still 41.3% lower that it had been in 2012.
In the urban areas 27.96% of households had a computer. While in rural areas, computers are in just 5.89%, of households. 80% of Salvadorans over age 10 use a cell phone. In 2015, only 27% of Salvadorans surveyed said they utilize the internet.
In addition to computers and cell phones, the percentage of Salvadoran households owning various items:
Remittances sent from abroad totaled $4.58 billion in 2016. 20% of Salvadoran households reported receiving remittances regularly. Almost three fourths of households which receive remittances are able to report total household income above the poverty level, showing the impact o remittances on reducing poverty in the country.
Where do remittances get spend by Salvadoran households?
- Television -- 87.08%
- Iron -- 74.33%
- Refrigerator -- 67.04%
- Blender -- 55.97%
- Sound system -- 48.43%
- Air Conditioner -- 1.24%
- Clothes dryer -- 0.75%
Remittances sent from abroad totaled $4.58 billion in 2016. 20% of Salvadoran households reported receiving remittances regularly. Almost three fourths of households which receive remittances are able to report total household income above the poverty level, showing the impact o remittances on reducing poverty in the country.
- 15.4% receive less than $46 monthly in remittances
- 28.9% receive between $46 and $113 monthly
- 10.8% receive between $114 and $170 monthly
- 15.9% receive between $171 and $228 monthly
- 85.5% spend their remittances on consumption such as food and clothing
- 6.0% spend the remittances on education
- 1.9% save their remittances
- 1.6% spend remittances on medical needs
