Bukele has 25 point lead in latest poll
CID-Gallup released the results of recent polling of Salvadorans concerning their preferences for president. In the poll of 1205 adults, Nayib Bukele on the GANA ticket was the preferred choice for president of 45% of those polled, well ahead of Carlos Calleja of ARENA with 20%, and Hugo Martinez of the FMLN with only 7%. 27% of voters were still undecided.
Bukele's results have increased four percentage points since the last Gallup poll in May 2018, while the other two major candidates have remained flat.
70% of voters say they are likely to vote on election day, February 3, 2019.
One of the most interesting results of the poll was the question "what is the principal problem of the country?" 30% answered unemployment, 25% answered corruption in government and politicians, and only 19% answered lack of citizen security/crime. In recent years, with high rates of homicide and extortion by the country's street gangs, crime had usually been the number one problem on citizens' minds. Still, 63% believed that crime had gotten worse in the past four months.
In his final year as president, Salvador Sánchez Cerén is getting very low marks. 51% say he is doing a bad or very bad job, while only 21% say he is doing well or very well.
